In back-and-forth affair, Bluefield University falls to the University of Pikeville on homecoming

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield University Rams hosted the University of Pikeville Bears on the Rams’ homecoming game. As well, the Rams honored retiring President David Olive prior to the game.

The game in itself would end up being a shootout, as the first quarter would end 14-14 and 21-21 at halftime. However, the Rams fell just short, scoring a touchdown near the end of the game, but falling 51-42. The Rams are now 3-4 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.