After a cold start to the day, Monday will end up being sunny and seasonable

Overnight, high pressure will continue to dry us out. Skies will gradually clear, and low temps will fall into to the 20s and 30s. Frost will be possible overnight in most areas and into Monday AM.

Monday, we’ll warm up with more sunshine, and highs should be seasonable, in the 60s. Monday night will be mainly clear and cool with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Most of this week is looking sunny and mild, with and upper level ridge of high pressure building in. A warming trend is looking likely, with temps during the day in the upper 60s-mid 70s by mid-late week. Low temps at night will remain seasonable, in the upper 40s for most.

Another front will be approaching again by this coming weekend with more possible rain and a cool-down...

