Football Friday, October 20: Part 3

Check out scores and discussion from Week 9 of High School football, and how you can submit for the Top Five Plays of the Week
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

Graham 52 - Pulaski County 24

Galax 42 - Richlands 7

Greenbrier West 48 - Sherman 0

Parkersburg South 72 - Greenbrier East 7

Summers County 57 - Pocahontas County 12

Independence 46 - Nicholas County 0

Tug Valley 49 - Westside 27

Clay County 73 - Mount View 0

Thursday

Tazewell 60 - Giles 33

Carter Creasy sets Tazewell school record with 7 passing touchdowns in one game

Logan Mcdonald breaks Tazewell school record with 12 receiving touchdowns in one season

