Football Friday, October 20: Part 3
Check out scores and discussion from Week 9 of High School football, and how you can submit for the Top Five Plays of the Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)
Graham 52 - Pulaski County 24
Galax 42 - Richlands 7
Greenbrier West 48 - Sherman 0
Parkersburg South 72 - Greenbrier East 7
Summers County 57 - Pocahontas County 12
Independence 46 - Nicholas County 0
Tug Valley 49 - Westside 27
Clay County 73 - Mount View 0
Thursday
Tazewell 60 - Giles 33
Carter Creasy sets Tazewell school record with 7 passing touchdowns in one game
Logan Mcdonald breaks Tazewell school record with 12 receiving touchdowns in one season
