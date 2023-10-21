Chance of sprinkles tomorrow morning, cooler air moves in

Temperatures Sunday night will be near or below freezing.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Abundant sunshine took over mid-day today after some clouds and rain this morning. The rest of the evening could bring a few more showers, but for the most part we will remain dry overnight. Temperatures will be falling in the mid to low 40s overnight. Winds will continue to be a little breezy at times, but after tomorrow afternoon we’ll see the winds start to die down as high pressure builds in.

Temperatures will be in the mid 40s this evening
Temperatures will be in the mid 40s this evening(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow the cold air will begin settling in, with high temperatures topping off in the low 50s throughout the afternoon. A few scattered showers will be possible in the morning, but after lunchtime should stay mainly dry. Overnight on Sunday we’ll see clear skies, which will cause temperatures to drop near the freezing point. We could even see some temps in the upper 20s in some parts of Greenbrier County, as well as counties west of our ridgeline. A Freeze Watch goes into effect Sunday night for these areas. As a result of the cold, any outdoor plants, animals, and unprotected plumbing could be damaged, so make sure to bring them in Sunday night.

A Freeze Watch goes into effect Sunday night
A Freeze Watch goes into effect Sunday night(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

After that, temperatures look to really skyrocket into the start of the work week. Highs on Monday will be in the 60s, and we look to be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure will be situated over our area, leading to warm sunny skies as well.

A warm air ridge builds in at the start of the week, giving us excellent weather
A warm air ridge builds in at the start of the week, giving us excellent weather(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers seek missing woman in Summers County
Troopers seek missing woman in Summers County
As a Summers County murder trial went into day three, attorneys spent most of the morning...
Jury finds Summers County man not guilty of murder
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Football Friday, October 20: Part 1
Football Friday, October 20: Part 1
Sophia shooting
UPDATE: Victim name released in Sophia shooting

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (10-20-2023)
BRIDGE DAY
Bridge Day will be cool and breezy this year
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Today will continue to be rainy, make sure to grab that umbrella.
Widespread rain this morning, with scattered showers and maybe some thunder this afternoon