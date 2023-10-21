Chance of sprinkles tomorrow morning, cooler air moves in

Abundant sunshine took over mid-day today after some clouds and rain this morning. The rest of the evening could bring a few more showers, but for the most part we will remain dry overnight. Temperatures will be falling in the mid to low 40s overnight. Winds will continue to be a little breezy at times, but after tomorrow afternoon we’ll see the winds start to die down as high pressure builds in.

Tomorrow the cold air will begin settling in, with high temperatures topping off in the low 50s throughout the afternoon. A few scattered showers will be possible in the morning, but after lunchtime should stay mainly dry. Overnight on Sunday we’ll see clear skies, which will cause temperatures to drop near the freezing point. We could even see some temps in the upper 20s in some parts of Greenbrier County, as well as counties west of our ridgeline. A Freeze Watch goes into effect Sunday night for these areas. As a result of the cold, any outdoor plants, animals, and unprotected plumbing could be damaged, so make sure to bring them in Sunday night.

After that, temperatures look to really skyrocket into the start of the work week. Highs on Monday will be in the 60s, and we look to be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure will be situated over our area, leading to warm sunny skies as well.

