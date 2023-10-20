Woodrow Wilson edges Princeton to claim sectional championship

Flying Eagles defeat Tigers 1-0
By Josh Widman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles soared past the Princeton Tigers to take the sectional title on Thursday night.

Woodrow Wilson dominated possession for most of the match and finally broke through early in the second half.

Ishmael Fayaih scored in the 46th minute and that was all the Flying Eagles needed. Woodrow Wilson topped Princeton 1-0.

