Woodrow Wilson edges Princeton to claim sectional championship

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles soared past the Princeton Tigers to take the sectional title on Thursday night.

Woodrow Wilson dominated possession for most of the match and finally broke through early in the second half.

Ishmael Fayaih scored in the 46th minute and that was all the Flying Eagles needed. Woodrow Wilson topped Princeton 1-0.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.