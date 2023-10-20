WISE Women’s self defense class held at Bluefield State University

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, a free self-defense class was held for women of all ages at Bluefield State University Thursday evening.

The Women in Search of Empowerment (WISE) Women’s Center teamed up with the University to host a mini course for women that brings awareness to prevention, risk reduction, and avoidance techniques for self-defense.

The event featured guest speaker Jennifer Bourne, who is the Director of the Family Crisis at Clinch Valley Community Action in Tazewell. Along with demonstrations from Gene Goodman, the owner and chief instructor of Traditional Karate-Do of Bluefield

Connie Saunders, president of the WISE Women’s Center says she feel strongly that the women in the community should learn how to protect themselves physically and mentally and know the resources out there to help. “A lot about self-defense is mental things that you should do and should not do to keep yourself from getting into a situation where you are a target, or you look like an easy target and they’re simple things. We are so excited to be here tonight and again we just want all women to be safe.”

Members of the community participated in the event along with university staff and many of the university women athletes.

