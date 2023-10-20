Widespread rain this morning, with scattered showers and maybe some thunder this afternoon

Temperatures will get cold this weekend.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain will be ongoing this morning and will be pretty widespread until lunchtime. Temperatures will be starting in the 50s, and not get much warmer through the day. After around noon, we’ll see the widespread rain begin to break up, giving us a chance of scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms too. The chance for thunderstorms will be lessen after sunset, leaving us with scattered showers for football time.

As of 6:44 AM, rain is already looking pretty widespread. As we head towards lunch, we'll see...
As of 6:44 AM, rain is already looking pretty widespread. As we head towards lunch, we'll see the rain coverage gradually lessen.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the overnight hours, we’ll continue to see some lighter rain. Coverage after midnight is looking light with temperatures falling into the low 40s. As we head into Saturday, we’ll continue to see some off and on rain, a lot lighter and hit-or-miss than what we’ll see today. Temperatures will be the mid 50s again, but after temperatures peak on Saturday, we’ll really start to feel the cold air.

Today will continue to be rainy, make sure to grab that umbrella.
Today will continue to be rainy, make sure to grab that umbrella.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will be a lot better weather wise. Not going to see much outside of a few clouds. It’s going to be the cold air that’ll be the threat. Sunday night into Monday, conditions are looking better and better for the chance of some widespread frost, and could be the first freeze of the season. Temperatures will be down in the low 30s, and possibly fall into the upper 20s through Monday morning. Take steps now to protect plants and plumbing.

It's going to possibly get below freezing Sunday night.
It's going to possibly get below freezing Sunday night.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a Summers County murder trial went into day three, attorneys spent most of the morning...
Jury finds Summers County man not guilty of murder
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show
Troopers seek missing woman in Summers County
Troopers seek missing woman in Summers County
James Gee
Wythe County man charged with attempted murder following domestic dispute

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (10-19-2023)
CHANCE OF RAIN
Wet weather will wrap up the work week
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather