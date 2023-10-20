Widespread rain this morning, with scattered showers and maybe some thunder this afternoon

Rain will be ongoing this morning and will be pretty widespread until lunchtime. Temperatures will be starting in the 50s, and not get much warmer through the day. After around noon, we’ll see the widespread rain begin to break up, giving us a chance of scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms too. The chance for thunderstorms will be lessen after sunset, leaving us with scattered showers for football time.

As of 6:44 AM, rain is already looking pretty widespread. As we head towards lunch, we'll see the rain coverage gradually lessen. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the overnight hours, we’ll continue to see some lighter rain. Coverage after midnight is looking light with temperatures falling into the low 40s. As we head into Saturday, we’ll continue to see some off and on rain, a lot lighter and hit-or-miss than what we’ll see today. Temperatures will be the mid 50s again, but after temperatures peak on Saturday, we’ll really start to feel the cold air.

Today will continue to be rainy, make sure to grab that umbrella. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will be a lot better weather wise. Not going to see much outside of a few clouds. It’s going to be the cold air that’ll be the threat. Sunday night into Monday, conditions are looking better and better for the chance of some widespread frost, and could be the first freeze of the season. Temperatures will be down in the low 30s, and possibly fall into the upper 20s through Monday morning. Take steps now to protect plants and plumbing.

It's going to possibly get below freezing Sunday night. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

