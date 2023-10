SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday has confirmed with WVVA that the woman shot and killed in Sophia on Wednesday is Tammy Sue Jones, 33, of Sophia.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. Read more here.

