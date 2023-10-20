Troopers seek missing woman in Summers County

State police continue to actively investigate this case as a missing person investigation.
41-year-old Valerie Whittaker of Hinton, WV is missing.
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, October 12, members of the West Virginia State Police received a call for a welfare check at a residence on Temple Street in Hinton, West Virginia.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded and attempted to locate 41-year-old Valerie Whittaker of Hinton but were ultimately unable to locate the Summers county woman.

Law enforcement spoke with Valerie Whittaker’s sister who advised them that her sister was supposed to catch a Grey Hound bus in Beckley on Sunday, October 8th.

Troopers also spoke with another individual who told them during the early morning hours of October 8, he had dropped Whittaker off at the McDonalds on Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley and had not seen or heard from her since.

Anyone with information on the location of Valerie Whittaker should call S/Tpr. Weikle at the Hinton Detachment at (304) 466-2800. A photograph of Valerie Whittaker is also attached.

