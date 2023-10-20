Tazewell clobbers Giles, improves to 6-2

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Bulldogs scored early and often in Thursday night’s 60-33 win over the Giles Spartans.

Tazewell improved to 6-2 with the win. QB, Carter Creasy threw for a single-game, school record 7 touchdowns. He completed 21/33 passes for 432 yards. He also ran five times for 48 yards and a touchdown.

WR, Logan McDonald caught his 12th touchdown of the season. That’s a new school record. McDonald caught 8 passes for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns.

