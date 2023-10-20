Tazewell clobbers Giles, improves to 6-2

Bulldogs defeat Spartans 60-33
By Josh Widman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Bulldogs scored early and often in Thursday night’s 60-33 win over the Giles Spartans.

Tazewell improved to 6-2 with the win. QB, Carter Creasy threw for a single-game, school record 7 touchdowns. He completed 21/33 passes for 432 yards. He also ran five times for 48 yards and a touchdown.

WR, Logan McDonald caught his 12th touchdown of the season. That’s a new school record. McDonald caught 8 passes for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a Summers County murder trial went into day three, attorneys spent most of the morning...
Jury finds Summers County man not guilty of murder
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Troopers seek missing woman in Summers County
Troopers seek missing woman in Summers County
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show
James Gee
Wythe County man charged with attempted murder following domestic dispute

Latest News

Penalty kick wins sectional championship for Greenbrier East over Oak Hill
Game of the Week: Meadow Bridge vs. Montcalm
Penalty kick wins sectional championship for Greenbrier East over Oak Hill
Penalty kick wins sectional championship for Greenbrier East over Oak Hill
Woodrow Wilson edges Princeton to claim sectional championship
Woodrow Wilson edges Princeton to claim sectional championship
Sportscast: 10.19.23
WVVA Sportscast: 10.19.23