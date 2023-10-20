Raleigh General Hospital’s wig closet gets makeover

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local hospital in Raleigh County has freshened up one of its community resources.

The Raleigh General Hospital’s (RGH) wig closet has been around for years, but recently it got a makeover. This resource is located inside the hospital’s main lobby and offers free wigs in various styles and colors. Debbie Peyton, Volunteer Director for RGH, says the wigs are available for cancer patients; those who have lost their hair to medication. autoimmune disorders, or allergies; or for anyone who may need a boost in their confidence.

“You know, when you’re sick and you feel bad- there’s not a whole lot you can do for cancer patients when they’re going through that. It’s just so traumatic; but if you can make them look better, they feel better,” she shared.

Peyton tells WVVA that most of the wigs in the closet are brand new and have been donated directly by wig companies. She says wigs that have been used prior to being donated have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. She adds that no appointment is necessary if you plan to visit the wig closet during hospital business hours Monday through Friday, but says accommodations can be made after hours or on weekends. You’ll just need to call the hospital at 304-256-4100 before your visit.

Raleigh General Hospital is located at 1710 Harper Road in Beckley.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.