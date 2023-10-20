Radford University announces rebranding initiative; reveils new logo

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University announced a rebranding initiative Friday which included a new logo.

The new rebranding initiative will be implemented in phases starting in the fall of 2023.

“To solidify Radford University’s standing as a premier, student-focused institution, we have sought to define our distinctive role as a university, tell our story more effectively, and embrace the characteristics that make the Radford experience unique,” said Bret Danilowicz, Radford University’s president. “The new visual marks and accompanying brand pillars allow us to better communicate and market Radford to the commonwealth of Virginia, and beyond, and effectively connects the university’s past, future, place, and people in an appealing way.”

The university says it received feedback from more than 3,000 students, staff, alumni, and community members.

A new university website reflecting the changes will be released in 2024.

