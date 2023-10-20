Penalty kick wins sectional championship for Greenbrier East over Oak Hill

Lady Spartans’ Caroline Dotson scores lone goal for the 1-0 win over the Lady Red Devils in the R3S2 AAA championship
Penalty kick wins sectional championship for Greenbrier East over Oak Hill
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Oak Hill Lady Red Devils came into Thursday as the No. 1 seed in the AAA Region three section two championship, hosting the No. 3 seed Greenbrier East Lady Spartans.

It was a struggle of a game for both teams offensively, as the lone goal came from the Spartans’ Caroline Dotson off a penalty kick about 15 minutes in to take a 1-0 lead. That goal would be all the Spartans needed to win and advance to regionals over the Red Devils.

