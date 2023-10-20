PCH hosts first-ever community health fair

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, those with Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) helped Mercer County residents create healthy habits and left folks headed home with a better understanding of their well-being.

This was accomplished through the hospital’s inaugural Community Health Fair, which was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center on Maple Avenue. Throughout the day, the hospital offered flu vaccines, free health screenings, blood panels and more.

Those involved tell WVVA that the mission behind Friday’s fair was to create a healthy community with happier people.

“There’s so many people here, ‘I have arthritis, I have other kinds of mobility issues,’” shared President and CEO of West Virginia Medicine Princeton Community Hospital Karen Bowling. “We’ve got people who will share information with you about how to prevent falls, how to improve your mobility, you know, cancer screenings, mammographies, colon screenings, depression screening...”

Bowling says PCH partnered with Princeton Rotary to put on the event and adds that they hope to host the health fair for the community again next year.

