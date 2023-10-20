Fayette County delegate announces run for circuit judge

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County delegate and attorney has announced his run for circuit judge.

Surrounded by his family and supporters, Del. Tom Fast announced the run in front of the Fayette County Courthouse on Thursday.

The lawmaker has served the last nine years in the House of Delegates and plans to finish his term. He also serves as Vice-Chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

Delegate Fast has served as an attorney in the area for the last 30 years, working on a range of casework including civil cases, criminal cases, abuse and neglect cases, corporate law, business transactions, estate probate, wills, deeds, contracts, personal injury, and boundary issues.

“My hope and prayer is that I will run successfully, and that I will be a judge of the utmost integrity and honesty. Without doubt, there are difficulties Judges endure but with God’s help and guidance the task can be accomplished,” said Delegate Fast in his announcement.

As a sitting member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Fast stated he intends to finish out his term as Delegate which will run until November, 2024.

“I’ve always worked hard as a Delegate and intend to continue doing so until the term ends in late 2024,” Fast affirmed. Between now and hopefully taking the bench, Fast said his law firm, Fast Law Office, L.C., will remain open serving the people of this great region.

“I love this county, I love these people, and I hope to be a good lawyer for them, whether as a practicing attorney, or as a sitting Judge. After all, Circuit Judges are first and foremost attorneys. I’ll try to be a good one.”

Del. Fast also made clear he is not challenging Judge Ewing for his seat.

