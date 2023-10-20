Bridge Day will be cool and breezy this year

EVENING PLANNER (maxuser | WEATHER PHOTO)

Showers will be on and off tonight as low pressure continues to move through the area. Low temps tonight will be cooler as wind shift out of the northwest, dropping into the upper 30s-low 40s. We will see a few more stray showers into early Saturday as well.

We should gradually dry out a bit more Saturday, but we’ll be cool and breezy, with highs in the 50s. Still, some occasional showers/sprinkles could show up with NW wind carrying air up our mountains tomorrow and tomorrow evening. We should be partly cloudy and chilly Saturday night, with lows again in the upper 30s-mid 30s.

Colder air will continue to work in on Sunday. Highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s/low 50s, and lows Sunday night under clearer skies will hit the 20s and 30s! PROTECT ANY SENSITIVE PLANTS OR VEGETATION!

Though we will have a chilly start to next week, we should gradually warm up again....

STAY TUNED!

