Bluefield University Theater performance showcases life of local journalist

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield university’s Theater program has performed plays featuring stories set in a wide variety of locations. But the backdrop for their newest play is a lot closer to home. It’s a fish-out-of-water tale about a young reporter who relocates to Bluefield.

“We’ll always have Bluefield” tells the autobiographical story of Garret Matthews, a former journalist for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Although he eventually became an experienced columnist and playwright, he didn’t start out that way. This play shows that journey.

“...One of the cool things that happens over the course of the play is you see him in his early interviews... and he’s a kind of bumbling ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m very shy, I don’t like to talk to people.’ And then by the time he gets to the end of the play, he’s a polished professional who knows how to communicate...” says Charles Reese, Artistic Director for Bluefield University Theater.

“...You can definitely see how he, as he got older and more into his career more, he got out of his shell more, but was he very to himself in the beginning...” says Ian Metullo who plays Garret Matthews in the performance, “...Always wanting to find a good story and find a story about the little person.”

This is the first time Matthew’s story has been performed. Metullo says learning how to adapt the character to the stage without a prior adaptation has been challenging, but rewarding.

“...Being an original show, no one’s ever done... this before...” says Metullo, “...So that’s been interesting but fun to kind of blaze a new path and figure out this character and this person... for myself which has been really fun.”

Matthews got his start in journalism right here in the Two Virginias. In addition to showing his journey, this play also tells the story of Bluefield in the ‘70s. It showcases some of the stories found in the area and some of the eccentric people Matthews encountered and interviewed.

“I think it will help people kind of recognize some of the things we take for granted. I think if you live in Bluefield, you kind of think of Bluefield as a small, slow, mountain town, but when you see it through somebody else’s eyes, you see all the color and all the interesting facets that you don’t know they’re there under the surface. And so, I think it will make us look at Bluefield in a new way...” says Reese.

Reese says We’ll always have Bluefield is a collection of all kinds of stories both comedic and tragic, but most of all, it’s a salute to the “mountain people of Virginia and West Virginia.”

If you would like to see this performance for yourself, Reese says they will be holding performances from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are twelve dollars for adults and seven dollars for students and seniors if you buy them at the door, but they’re cheaper if you buy them online. You can find the website here.

