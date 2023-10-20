Bluefield Shriners hold 43rd annual oyster dinner

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The local Shriners chapter hosted their annual oyster dinner tonight to benefit Shriner’s hospitals and the transportation of local hospitalized children.

The Bluefield Shriners have been putting on this event for more than four decades. Tonight, the community showed up to show their support and enjoy a tasty dinner, drinks, music, and fun all at the Brushfork Armory.

Around one thousand people showed up at the dinner patiently waiting in line for their choice of fried oysters, and stewed oyster.

For the non-shellfish people there were plenty of oyster-less options to enjoy.

Along with plenty of food there was an open bar and live music for entertainment.

President of the Bluefield Shriners Ed King says the money from this fundraiser has an emotion impact on him and the rest of the Shriners that volunteer to help local children. “If you’ve ever seen some of the children that we take back-and-forth to the hospital and seen the tremendous job of the doctors do all these children it will absolutely choke you up. There are some really wonderful children that have gone through the experience, and we have helped them tremendously.”

The local Shriners also raise money every Spring with their annual Vidalia Onion Sale and during new Shriners Carnival that was set up in downtown Bluefield during Graham-Beaver week.

