Bluefield Shriners hold 43rd annual oyster dinner

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The local Shriners chapter hosted their annual oyster dinner tonight to benefit Shriner’s hospitals and the transportation of local hospitalized children.

The Bluefield Shriners have been putting on this event for more than four decades. Tonight, the community showed up to show their support and enjoy a tasty dinner, drinks, music, and fun all at the Brushfork Armory.

Around one thousand people showed up at the dinner patiently waiting in line for their choice of fried oysters, and stewed oyster.

For the non-shellfish people there were plenty of oyster-less options to enjoy.

Along with plenty of food there was an open bar and live music for entertainment.

President of the Bluefield Shriners Ed King says the money from this fundraiser has an emotion impact on him and the rest of the Shriners that volunteer to help local children. “If you’ve ever seen some of the children that we take back-and-forth to the hospital and seen the tremendous job of the doctors do all these children it will absolutely choke you up. There are some really wonderful children that have gone through the experience, and we have helped them tremendously.”

The local Shriners also raise money every Spring with their annual Vidalia Onion Sale and during new Shriners Carnival that was set up in downtown Bluefield during Graham-Beaver week.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
McDowell County drug bust
Two arrested in McDowell County drug bust
Rebeccah Grose's house on fire
Nightmare 911 call: Dispatcher learns her home is on fire
Sophia resident reacts to recent shooting
Sophia resident reacts to shooting inside her apartment building, woman found dead
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show

Latest News

WISE Women’s self-defense class held at Bluefield State University
WISE Women’s self-defense class held at Bluefield State University
Bluefield Shriners hold 43rd annual oyster dinner
Bluefield Shriners hold 43rd annual oyster dinner
WISE Women’s self-defense class held at Bluefield State University
WISE Women’s self defense class held at Bluefield State University
Troopers seek missing woman in Summers County
Troopers seek missing woman in Summers County