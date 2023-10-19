Wythe County man charged with attempted murder following domestic dispute

MAX MEADOWS, Va. (WVVA) - A Wythe County man was arrested on multiple charges following a domestic violence incident on Tuesday, October 17.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Grouse Ridge Road in the Max Meadows area. Deputies were informed that a subject did have a firearm at the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered James Howard Gee, 56, of Max Meadows, outside of the residence. Deputies could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Gee.

Deputies were told by the victim and a witness that Gee had pointed a pistol at the victim during an altercation between the two and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire.

Gee has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He is currently being held without bond.

