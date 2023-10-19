Wythe County man charged with attempted murder following domestic dispute

Gee has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Gee has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.(KTTC)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAX MEADOWS, Va. (WVVA) - A Wythe County man was arrested on multiple charges following a domestic violence incident on Tuesday, October 17.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Grouse Ridge Road in the Max Meadows area. Deputies were informed that a subject did have a firearm at the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered James Howard Gee, 56, of Max Meadows, outside of the residence. Deputies could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Gee.

Deputies were told by the victim and a witness that Gee had pointed a pistol at the victim during an altercation between the two and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire.

Gee has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
McDowell County drug bust
Two arrested in McDowell County drug bust
Rebeccah Grose's house on fire
Nightmare 911 call: Dispatcher learns her home is on fire
Sophia resident reacts to recent shooting
Sophia resident reacts to shooting inside her apartment building, woman found dead
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead

Latest News

File photo of a Mountaineer Food Bank box.
$10M fund launched to address food insecurity in West Virginia
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating overdose at high school
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating overdose at high school
Boomer was born on Sept. 15 to parents Elko and Bogey.
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 2nd endangered giraffe calf this year
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K-9 officer
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K-9 officer