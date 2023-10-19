Wet weather will wrap up the work week

CHANCE FOR RAIN (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system nearing the area will bring increasing clouds this evening, and the chance for a few stray showers after sundown. After midnight, the chance of rain will really pick up as the front begins to enter the area. By Friday morning, rain will be moving in and will be on and off throughout the entire day tomorrow. Low temps tonight will fall into the 40s, climbing into the 50s at best Friday afternoon.

Friday night, showers will continue, and lows will fall again into the 40s.

We’ll be cool and breezy on Saturday, but any lingering morning rain will give way to more sun by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s again Saturday.

Sunday will bring chilly weather, with highs only in the 40s and low 50s. We’ll be colder Sunday night, as temps hit the UPPER 20S-MID 30s.

