Wade Center kids get free tour of Ramsey’s Night School

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Children at The Wade Center got treated to a free tour of the Ramsey’s Night School on Thursday. Gary Bowling and Vicke Queen run Gary Bowling’s House of Art in the Ramsey School put on the Ramsey’s Night School haunted house.

The children were able to tour the haunted house and get mildly frightened. They also got to look at the art work on display inside the house of art.

This is the first time children from The Wade Center have been able to visit the haunted house since it started.

“The children just get so excited to come and see the creativity. It gives them a whole new outlook on what’s going on and I think it’s important that they get out into the community and see what’s available. They can bring their parents back,” said Executive Director for The Wade Center, Betty Brainerd.

Night School at the Ramsey continues this week on Friday and Saturday from 8 pm to 11 pm. Adults are $10 and children under 12 are $5.

