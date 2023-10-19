Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor candidates forum

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County voters got the chance to meet the two candidates running for the Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor seat in the council chamber of the Bluefield Townhall Wednesday evening.

Charles “Chuck” Presley, Jr. and Charles Stacey are both running for the seat. They both participated in this evenings “Meet the Candidate” forum.

Each candidate had equal time in the 2-hour long forum to introduce themselves and to answer questions on bettering the community along with voice their opinions on local and regional issues.

The moderator for Wednesday nights forum was Jeff Disibbio who is the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias

The first of many questions was ask the candidate why the wanted run for the eastern district supervisor seat?

“I was reached out by a few existing board members and supervisors. And they said we need somebody on this board to help make us make some decisions. I’m not saying Charlie is not doing a good job or a bad job, but they reached out to me.” responded Presley.

Stacey responded, “As you reach those age marks and the experience that comes with it, if you have the burning desire, I’m sure like many of you do to try to do what you can to give back to those communities, to use your experience to use your education.”

Voters will decide November 7th on who will take the seat.

