Shady Spring tops Bluefield to win the sectional championship

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring scored twice after falling behind 1-0 and captured the A/AA R3 S1 title.

Audra Rockness scored for Bluefield. Allie Betkijian tied the match at 1 with a PK in the first half.

Audrey Henderson put the Lady Tigers in front for good with a goal in the second half. Shady Spring won the match 2-1. It’s the second year in a row Henderson scored the winning goal in the sectional title match. She converted the title-winning PK last year against Bluefield.

