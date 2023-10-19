Shady Spring tops Bluefield to win the sectional championship

The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Beavers 2-1
By Josh Widman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring scored twice after falling behind 1-0 and captured the A/AA R3 S1 title.

Audra Rockness scored for Bluefield. Allie Betkijian tied the match at 1 with a PK in the first half.

Audrey Henderson put the Lady Tigers in front for good with a goal in the second half. Shady Spring won the match 2-1. It’s the second year in a row Henderson scored the winning goal in the sectional title match. She converted the title-winning PK last year against Bluefield.

