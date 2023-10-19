Shady Spring moves onto sectional championship with shutout over Bluefield

Tigers beat Beavers 6-0 to advance for a sectional championship rematch with the Pikeview Panthers
Shady Spring moves onto sectional championship with shutout over Bluefield
By Jon Surratt
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Bluefield Beavers in the AA/A Region three, Section one boys soccer championship.

It was all Tigers from the get go, as Michael Vecellio scored after a minute the first half and his brother, Nathan, scored near the end of the half to lead 2-0. In the second half, Michael Vecellio would go onto score three goals for a four-goal game, to lead the Tigers to a 6-0 win over the Beavers.

The Tigers will now play the Pikeview Panthers Saturday in the sectional championship. Saturday is a rematch for the two teams where the Panthers won 1-0 in 2022.

