Shady Spring moves onto sectional championship with shutout over Bluefield

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers hosted the Bluefield Beavers in the AA/A Region three, Section one boys soccer championship.

It was all Tigers from the get go, as Michael Vecellio scored after a minute the first half and his brother, Nathan, scored near the end of the half to lead 2-0. In the second half, Michael Vecellio would go onto score three goals for a four-goal game, to lead the Tigers to a 6-0 win over the Beavers.

The Tigers will now play the Pikeview Panthers Saturday in the sectional championship. Saturday is a rematch for the two teams where the Panthers won 1-0 in 2022.

