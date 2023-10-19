No timeline set for opening of Grant Street Bridge

Road closed sign at the Grant Street Bridge
Road closed sign at the Grant Street Bridge(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is still no word from leaders in Bluefield, West Virginia as to when the Grant Street Bridge will open up. Last month city officials said a celebration for reopening of the bridge would be staged in the near feature.

Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson says he’s remained in contact with the West Virginia Division of Highways. He says the bridge is essentially done and is only lacking safety fences to protect pedestrians.

I’ve talked to the WVDOH. I’ve talked to their public relations team and I know they’re in discussion right now with Norfolk Southern. Really, everything is done except for the ribbon cutting date and last piece of fencing and it’s with them. I have not gotten a hard date yet from them,” said Marson.

Marson says he knows people are anticipating the bridge’s opening and is working to confirm a date for the bridge to open. WVVA reached out to the District 10 Engineer, Ryland Musick and the WVDOH’s public information department for a status of the bridge and the King Coal Highway project that is nearby.

We received this response: “Installation of a safety fence on the grant street bridge in Bluefield, to protect pedestrians from the railroad below, is still pending. On King Coal Highway, crews are wrapping up work including guardrail and removal of a jersey barrier. With both projects nearing completion, WVDOT will reach out with opening dates as soon as we have them confirmed. We look forward to celebrating with you.”

We’ll continue to follow developments with these projects, when we have answers in terms of opening dates we’ll be sure to share that information with the public.

