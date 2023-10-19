New business opens in Bluefield.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -here was a ribbon cutting for a new business in Bluefield Thursday.

The grand opening kicked off today with a ribbon cutting for beauty on bland.

Beauty on Bland located at 2008 Bland Street is a beauty shop with a bit of a twist.

Beauty on Bland will have three rooms that can be rented out by any local stylists that are looking for a space.

Owner Kelli Shannon is hoping to do a variety of hair care and styling while giving stylists as well as customers a unique experience.

“We are looking for girls who are interested in booth rental at our salon. We would love to offer hair extensions, hair color, anything hair related. In Bluefield we really need a suite rental, I felt for girls to have their own individual space and privacy for the clients.”

Shannon added that there are no set hours as of now, but she will be accepting applications for stylists that are looking for a space to ply their craft. For more information visit beauty on Bland’s Facebook page

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.