Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 2nd endangered giraffe calf this year

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the arrival of its newest not-so-little bundle of joy.

Metro Richmond Zoo says Boomer was born on Sept. 15 to parents Elko and Bogey - standing about five and a half feet tall.

Boomer is the 20th giraffe calf born at the zoo since 2000 and the second this year.

The Reticulated giraffe is endangered, so each birth is important.

“Boomer and Elko currently reside in a temporary area that is visible from the giraffe hill. He will soon be introduced to the rest of the herd and meet our other baby giraffe, Hawthorne,” Metro Richmond Zoo said in a statement.

