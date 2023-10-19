Mainly dry again today, but rain is right around the corner

This morning we will be partly cloudy to start, but as we head towards lunchtime and beyond, clouds will begin moving in. ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will be reaching into the 60s once again today, so we’ll stay warm and dry. As we head into the evening a pop-up shower or two will be possible around 8 PM as that front approaches. The bulk of the rain will after midnight, giving us a rainy start to the day on Friday.

Today is going to be pretty nice, but more rain is on the way. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be wet all around so make sure to grab your umbrella. We’re going to start with some widespread rain around the time we wake up. High temperatures will be in the 40s, to start, but we’ll eventually top off a little cooler in the mid 50s. A second round of widespread rain will be possible around lunchtime. Some pockets of heavier rainfall will be possible, but the flooding risk is low.

More rain tomorrow, which could be heavy at times. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will pick up into the weekend, peaking Saturday night into Sunday morning. We could be seeing gusts of up to 35 miles per hour. Rain will be isolated on Saturday, but the majority of the day should be dry. Low temperatures as we head into the weekend will be getting frigid. Sunday night we’re looking to possibly get down below freezing, with temps around 30 degrees. It’ll be a good idea to start preparations to protect any outdoor plants or unprotected plumbing.

