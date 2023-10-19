Funeral, procession for firefighter killed in crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends, family, members of the community, and emergency first responders are saying goodbye to a firefighter who lost his life in a car crash Sunday evening on State Route 41.

Brody Allan Hanna, a firefighter at the Nettie Fire Department, was killed in a crash involving Dustin Young who was driving a stolen vehicle, according to West Virginia State Police.

Brody was a son, a father, a fiancé, a firefighter and a friend to all.

According to the Nettie Volunteer Fire Department, Brody Hanna returned home to Nicholas County around noon on Thursday. His funeral services will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Nettie Fire Department Bingo Hall.

