Disaster relief funding for Bandy and Whitewood residents

BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - The Bandy flood victims of the July 2022 flood in Tazewell County are now able to complete an application process to receive disaster relief funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Tazewell County officials and state leaders met with the residents Wednesday evening at the Bandy Community Center to announce the funding and to go over eligibility and the application process.

The Virginia General Assembly approved allocating funds in the amount of $18 million to the Whitewood and Bandy disaster relief program.

Approximately 17 houses were affected in Tazewell County, and 130 residences in Buchanan County were affected.

The program plans to allocate around $2 million to Tazewell County and $16 million to Buchanan County.

This program is only for property that has been lost or damaged by the flood in 2022.

Virginia Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, who was present at this evening’s meeting, said that he hopes this helps the community members rebuild. Last year, this community experience, devastating flood, and unfortunately, our FEMA declined individual assistance for those flood victims. We had several local officials and those were affected by the flood reach out to us We knew right away that the only way that we were going to be able to provide assistance was through the state.

Tazewell County which is helping the Virginia Department of Housing and Community development, urges their residents who were affected to reach out to the county or call 276-385-1208 to schedule an appointment.

Tazewell County officials and state leaders met with the residents this evening at the Bandy Community Center to announce the funding and to go over eligibility and the application process.

The Virginia General Assembly approved allocating funds in the amount of $18 million to the Whitewood and Bandy disaster relief program.

Approximately 17 houses were affected in Tazewell County, and 130 residences in Buchanan County were affected.

The program plans to allocate around $2 million to Tazewell County and $16 million to Buchanan County.

This program is only for property that has been lost or damaged by the flood in 2022.

Virginia Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, who was present at this evening’s meeting, said that he hopes this helps the community members rebuild. “Last year, this community experience, devastating flood, and unfortunately, our FEMA declined individual assistance for those flood victims. We had several local officials and those were affected by the flood reach out to us. We knew right away that the only way that we were going to be able to provide assistance was through the state.”

Tazewell County which is helping the Virginia Department of Housing and Community development, urges their residents who were affected to reach out to the county or call 276-385-1208 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.