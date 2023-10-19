74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
McDowell County drug bust
Two arrested in McDowell County drug bust
Rebeccah Grose's house on fire
Nightmare 911 call: Dispatcher learns her home is on fire
Sophia resident reacts to recent shooting
Sophia resident reacts to shooting inside her apartment building, woman found dead
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead

Latest News

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the...
Retiree claims $1M Powerball prize: ‘At our age, this is just about right’
How to avoid buyer’s remorse with big purchases
How to avoid buyer’s remorse with a home purchase
How to avoid buyer’s remorse with a home purchase
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
FILE - A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Feb. 4, 2023, in...
Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change