$10M fund launched to address food insecurity in West Virginia

File photo of a Mountaineer Food Bank box.
File photo of a Mountaineer Food Bank box.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday the launch of a $10 million reserve account to address food insecurity in West Virginia.

The Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund supports the state’s largest food banks, Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank, according to Justice.

Together, Justice says these organizations provide meals to food pantries across all 55 counties in West Virginia.

“We won’t allow West Virginians to go hungry during the holiday season when food insecurity is a big concern,” Gov. Justice said. “The Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund gives our food banks a little extra help to make sure everyone has food on their table. When we pull the rope together, we can make amazing things happen, and this is an example. I’m thankful for the great work our food banks do, and I know this is going to really make a difference for West Virginia families.”

Pantries associated with the Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank network are strongly encouraged to seek funding by contacting these organizations directly.

The Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund serves as a tribute to the late Posey Perry, a dedicated coal miner who volunteered tirelessly at food banks for several years.

“The commitment to fighting hunger in West Virginia exhibited by the Governor’s office is truly commendable, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact the Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund will have on those struggling with hunger in our state,” Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Food Bank, said. “This grant will provide essential resources for food pantries and feeding programs, helping us work towards a West Virginia where no one goes to bed hungry.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
McDowell County drug bust
Two arrested in McDowell County drug bust
Rebeccah Grose's house on fire
Nightmare 911 call: Dispatcher learns her home is on fire
Sophia resident reacts to recent shooting
Sophia resident reacts to shooting inside her apartment building, woman found dead
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead

Latest News

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating overdose at high school
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating overdose at high school
Boomer was born on Sept. 15 to parents Elko and Bogey.
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 2nd endangered giraffe calf this year
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K-9 officer
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office introduces new K-9 officer
Prosecution makes case in Summers County murder trial
Prosecution makes case in Summers County murder trial