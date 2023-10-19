$10M fund launched to address food insecurity in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday the launch of a $10 million reserve account to address food insecurity in West Virginia.

The Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund supports the state’s largest food banks, Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank, according to Justice.

Together, Justice says these organizations provide meals to food pantries across all 55 counties in West Virginia.

“We won’t allow West Virginians to go hungry during the holiday season when food insecurity is a big concern,” Gov. Justice said. “The Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund gives our food banks a little extra help to make sure everyone has food on their table. When we pull the rope together, we can make amazing things happen, and this is an example. I’m thankful for the great work our food banks do, and I know this is going to really make a difference for West Virginia families.”

Pantries associated with the Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank network are strongly encouraged to seek funding by contacting these organizations directly.

The Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund serves as a tribute to the late Posey Perry, a dedicated coal miner who volunteered tirelessly at food banks for several years.

“The commitment to fighting hunger in West Virginia exhibited by the Governor’s office is truly commendable, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact the Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund will have on those struggling with hunger in our state,” Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Food Bank, said. “This grant will provide essential resources for food pantries and feeding programs, helping us work towards a West Virginia where no one goes to bed hungry.”

