W.Va. experiencing death certificate backlog

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office estimates it will perform more than 3,500 autopsies this year, but staffing issues are causing delays in many of those cases.

The wait is nine months and counting for Patricia Fleming of Madison. Her 28-year-old daughter, Miranda, died Jan. 9, 2023, but the wait for a death certificate continues.

Patricia Fleming spoke Wednesday with WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson.

“It’s been nine months, 282 days by my count, and still no death certificate,” he asked.

“Right, they tell me they’re waiting on, it’s pending for toxicology to show cause of death,” Fleming replied.

Fleming says her daughter had lived on the streets of Charleston. She says she’s been forced to wait every step of the way.

“What type of emotion comes with that delay?” Johnson asked.

“It was bad enough waiting two and a half months to find out your daughter’s dead, and you looking, and searching, and waiting for answers,” Fleming replied. “Now, another delay on the death certificate, which keeps from closure being took place.”

Patricia says she calls the Medical Examiner’s Office once weekly. She even sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice.

Still yet, no death certificate, which means she can’t pay the funeral home or collect on Miranda’s life insurance policy.

WSAZ asked the state Department of Health and Human Resources for an interview multiple times. The station’s request was denied, but a spokesperson indicated Fleming is not alone.

Matt Izzo, administrative director for the state Medical Examiner’s Office, reaffirmed that point to lawmakers this week. He said it takes on average eight months to deliver death certificate for a body examined by its office.

By comparison, the national standard is 90 days, he said.

“Make no bones about it, sir,” Izzo told lawmakers Tuesday. “Our performance is not satisfactory. We do not, in any means, accept the rate that we have, and we want to do everything and anything that we can for the citizens to improve that rate, and I think that we do that to the best of our ability on a daily basis.”

DHHR officials told lawmakers the backlog is limited to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The agency testified that in routine cases -- not needing the medical examiner -- more than 80 percent of families will receive a death certificate within 10 days of death. More than 97 percent are complete within 25 days.

But, as for the Medical Examiner’s Office, Izzo told lawmakers the office has more than 300 bodies pending autopsy for more than a year, most of which he says could be completed now, if he had adequate staffing.

Izzo told the legislative committee his office needs 12 medical examiners to handle its caseload. His current staff is half that, with a number of those being part time.

Making matters worse, Izzo told lawmakers that only 17 forensic pathologists graduated nationwide last year.

Robert Kimes, director of the state’s Funeral Directors and Crematory Operators Association, spoke to the committee about the impact on families.

“Especially when the primary breadwinner, whether it’s the husband or wife, passes and maybe the partner is a stay-at-home, it really puts them in a situation of how are they going to pay the bills, the mortgage, the car payment, kids, etc.,” he said.

Fleming told WSAZ the impact on families is a central reason for state leaders to fix the issue.

“They’re working with peoples’ hearts, peoples’ minds, peoples’ families,” she said.

