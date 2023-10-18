White Cane Awareness Day at Concord University

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Wednesday afternoon Concord University held an event on campus to educate and inform the public of the challenges of people with a specific disability.

Today’s event at the ball room on the campus of concord is white cane awareness day.

This is the first year for this event which strives to reduce barriers and mitigate stigmas that visually impaired people deal with.

Attendees on hand were given the opportunity to learn first-hand of the difficulties of navigating with a cane as well the opportunity to wear special goggles that gives the wearer a first-hand glimpse into what people with visual impairment deal with daily.

Organizer Cole Sweeney says he wants the public to understand issues blind people deal with.

“People do not understand the laws regarding white cane laws. That was the spark for this event, so I just wanted to do my part and raise awareness as a visually impaired individual and try and get the word out.”

Sweeney adds that he has held similar events in Beckley and if you were not able to attend this event.

also, you can find more information on his white cane awareness page on Facebook.

