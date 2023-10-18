White Cane Awareness Day at Concord University

By Mark Hughes
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Wednesday afternoon Concord University held an event on campus to educate and inform the public of the challenges of people with a specific disability.

Today’s event at the ball room on the campus of concord is white cane awareness day.

This is the first year for this event which strives to reduce barriers and mitigate stigmas that visually impaired people deal with.

Attendees on hand were given the opportunity to learn first-hand of the difficulties of navigating with a cane as well the opportunity to wear special goggles that gives the wearer a first-hand glimpse into what people with visual impairment deal with daily.

Organizer Cole Sweeney says he wants the public to understand issues blind people deal with.

“People do not understand the laws regarding white cane laws. That was the spark for this event, so I just wanted to do my part and raise awareness as a visually impaired individual and try and get the word out.”

Sweeney adds that he has held similar events in Beckley and if you were not able to attend this event.

also, you can find more information on his white cane awareness page on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
McDowell County drug bust
Two arrested in McDowell County drug bust
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Kierra Jackson
Two indicted in relation to Kierra Jackson case
Image courtesy MGN
Bus route not running following accident in Mercer County; no children on board

Latest News

Sophia resident reacts to recent shooting
Sophia resident reacts to shooting inside her apartment building, woman found dead
Rebeccah Grose's house on fire
Nightmare 911 call: Dispatcher learns her home is on fire
Senior Safety Day in Tazewell County
Senior Safety Day in Tazewell County
WVVA News at 5
White Cane Awareness Day