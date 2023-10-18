Virginia brings back sales tax holiday this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - A sales tax holiday is back in Virginia.

From Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, those shopping in Virginia can save on items including school supplies, clothing, shoes and emergency preparation necessities.

The state sales tax will be waived on many items and a full list of those qualifying items can be found at tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.

The holiday is usually held In August just before schools open but was cancelled this year because of the ongoing state budget debate.

However, a new budget deal was reached in September, which, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, enabled the state to have the sales tax holiday now.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.