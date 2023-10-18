Sophia resident reacts to shooting inside her apartment building, woman found dead

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Sophia resident says she is shocked by a shooting that left one dead in Raleigh County on Wednesday, October 18.

Police say the call came in just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday. That call reported that a shooting had occurred inside an apartment complex on Virginia Street in Sophia. While on the scene, law enforcement discovered that a woman had been shot and had already succumbed to those injuries.

Wednesday afternoon, Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday gave a look into where his office is at in the ongoing investigation. He says, at first, they believed the victim and the shooter were in a domestic relationship, but later discovered that wasn’t the case.

“The parties knew each other. There were other witnesses that were present at the time that this had happened, so that’s who we are trying to interview as everybody that was there, and then there’s some people on the periphery that we’re trying to interview- trying to get some background information as well.”

While the Crime Scene Unit was on site collecting evidence, a resident who lives in the apartment building arrived home. The resident didn’t wish to provide her full name but wanted to share her reaction to the shooting.

“I’ve heard a lot of noises. I’ve had to call the cops quite a few times just because people are banging on our windows or they’ve been, you know, running around acting crazy, but I really didn’t think it would come to this.”

The resident tells WVVA that she has lived in the apartment building for a little more than a year, but has recently been in the process of moving. She adds that Wednesday’s shooting confirmed she’s made the right choice.

“I’ll definitely be glad that I’m moving. I will certainly be happy, and it will make me feel a lot safer.”

Still, she says she is concerned for the safety of those in the area.

“I worry about the other kids in the community, as well as the welfare of others and stuff, you know- my neighbors and, you know, people that it could affect around here. I worry about them, and I hope that they all stay safe and keep their doors locked.”

Sheriff Canaday states that no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting. He also says that the identity of the victim will be withheld until her family has been properly notified.

Stay with WVVA as this is a developing story.

