Senior Safety Day in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) -Scams are always a concern for senior citizens and in Tazewell County Wednesday there was an event to help identify and what to do if they experience one.

Triad of Tazewell County, sponsored through the Virginia attorney general’s office, is a partnership between local law enforcement and local senior citizens agencies to help prevent fraud and abuse among the senior community.

This event, Senior Safety Day was held at Nuckolls Hall that featured speakers that could inform seniors on what to look for in scams and how to handle it.

Rick Mallory with triad says events like these are important due to the vulnerability of people over sixty-five.

“What we do is is we try to help get the word out that these scams are going on. It is important to get the word out there for educations to let as many people as we can, as many people as possible to know how to recognize these scams and how to avoid them.”

There were also several vendors from hospitals, legal aid, banks, and others to help inform the gathering in dealing with scams.

If you could not make it today, you can contact the sheriff’s office and the commonwealth attorney.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.