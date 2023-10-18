Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating overdose at high school

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating an accidental overdose by a student at Independence High School.

According to a release by Sheriff J.C. Canaday, the student was provided a drink containing prescription cough syrup by another student. That student then had an adverse reaction to the drink and was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

Sheriff Canaday said juvenile petitions are pending against the student providing the drink.

At this hour, the incident remains under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division.

