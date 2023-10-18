Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating overdose at high school


Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought fentanyl to school.(Monkey Business Images via canva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating an accidental overdose by a student at Independence High School.

According to a release by Sheriff J.C. Canaday, the student was provided a drink containing prescription cough syrup by another student. That student then had an adverse reaction to the drink and was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

Sheriff Canaday said juvenile petitions are pending against the student providing the drink.

At this hour, the incident remains under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
McDowell County drug bust
Two arrested in McDowell County drug bust
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Kierra Jackson
Two indicted in relation to Kierra Jackson case
Image courtesy MGN
Bus route not running following accident in Mercer County; no children on board

Latest News

Area where former park stood will be a greenspace after water basin installed
Bluefield Va. community park removal draws concerns
Emergency preparedness items are included in sales tax holiday
Virginia brings back sales tax holiday this weekend
All Points Bulletin Oct. 17, 2023
All Points Bulletin Oct. 17, 2023
Annual Shriners oyster dinner returning to Brushfork Armory
Annual Shriners oyster dinner returning to Brushfork Armory