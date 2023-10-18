Nightmare 911 call: Dispatcher learns her home is on fire

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Oct. 13 started as a routine night shift for Rebeccah Grose. She clocked in and began her duties as a 911 dispatcher inside the Tazewell county 911 center. A call comes in, but it’s a hang up call. Grose follows protocol and calls back.

“Hi this is Tazewell County 911. I had a 911 hang up call from this number, wanted to make sure everything was okay?”

The voice on the other end of the line responds “No, there is a fire here. A trailer is engulfed in flames.”

“I heard them say Busthead which is the road next over so I said okay where at on Busthead? I heard a guy in the background say no it’s the road over which is my driveway,” said Grose.

Grose comes to the realization that the house on fire may be hers. She hands the call off to her supervisor, while she calls to check on her grandmother who is at the house with their two dogs.

“I called my grandmother three or four different times and she didn’t answer. I told them I have to go she’s not answering. I hear my supervisor asking what’s her name, what’s her name? By that time my grandmother picked up the call,” said Grose.

“Beccah the house is on fire.”

Grose leaves the dispatch center and drives home as fast as she can. Not knowing if her grandmother, a retired Tazewell County deputy or their pets made it out alive.

“I got in the driveway and I started running up there thinking that my grandmother was still up there when one of the deputies, Aaron Doud was chasing me, she’s here, she’s here. My grandmother was able to get one of our dogs out but we did lose one of our other dogs,” said Grose.

The dog lost in the fire was 15-year-old Zoey. Grose knows the dog can’t be replaced but acknowledges it could have been a lot worse.

“I was just happy I got to see my grandmother, make sure she was okay. That was my biggest worry because I don’t know what I would do without my grandmother. She is everything to me,” said Grose.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. The home was insured and Grose and her grandmother have had a lot of support from their church and the sheriff’s department. She says she and her grandmother are currently living in a church owned apartment while they find another permanent place to live.

Grose says seeing her grandmother, who raised her, serve as a deputy sheriff inspired her to become a 911 dispatcher. Grose says the fire in her home was an electrical fire.

