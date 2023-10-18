Dry weather returns today, leading to a nice break from the rain

Cloudy skies will rapidly come to an end this morning as we see decreasing cloud cover throughout the day. High temperatures will be a lot more seasonable, sitting in the mid to low 60s. The clear skies will stay with us as we transition into the overnight hours. Winds will be light as we head throughout the afternoon. Overnight we will continue to see clearing, leading to the possibility of some patchy fog and frost once again.

Mainly sunny by this afternoon, with cooler temps this morning. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control on Thursday, with mainly sunny skies to start. More clouds will begin building in by the afternoon, with rain beginning Thursday night. High temperatures on Thursday will be reaching up into the mid 60s despite the cloud cover, giving us some nice warmth.

The cold front this weekend will be bringing us more rain and wind. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front approaching will bring us more rain and wind. The rain will be in full swing Friday morning. We could be seeing some points of heavy rain at times, with rainfall amounts up to half an inch. With the rain and clouds, temps will also stay on the cooler side in the mid 50s. Rain will begin tapering off Saturday afternoon, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Sunday and onward is looking nice and dry as high pressure move in next week.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.