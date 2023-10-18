Defense makes case for self-defense in Summers County murder trial

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As a Summers County murder trial went into day three, attorneys spent most of the morning arguing over the possibility of missing evidence.

Benjamin Earhart of Alderson is on trial for the shooting death of Daniel Harmon over a property dispute involving access to the Greenbrier River on July 29, 2022.

On Wednesday morning, Earhart’s defense counsel raised questions over two witnesses shown to the jury in the form of body cam footage on Tuesday. They asked why the two witness statements by Jessie Willis and Brandon Testerman were not turned over during discovery.

The prosecution countered that they did disclose the existence of Testerman’s interview but did not possess a statement by Wills. They said the response was complicated by the number of different law enforcement agencies that responded to the shooting on the border of the county. After a brief break, however, they were able to locate a recorded statement by Testerman, who said he left just as Harmon arrived on scene.

“I feel like the man who was shot drove 40 miles looking for a fight. I feel like the other guy drove ten minutes looking for a fight,” he said in the recording. “I don’t know if they were looking for a fight, but there was a reason I got out of dodge. I didn’t think someone would be killed. I thought the old man was going to be beat up.”

Later in the day, Earhart’s defense team continued to make the case for self-defense, calling the suspect’s son, Shannon Earhart, to the stand. Earhart claimed Harmon drove up to the scene in an aggressive manner looking for a fight and that his father had no choice but to shoot Harmon. Meanwhile, the prosecution attempted to punch holes in Earhart’s self-defense claim, emphasizing the two shots fired and that Earhart himself said he was not sure whether Harmon had a gun.

Testimony is expected to continue into Thursday, when the defendant is expected to stand the stand.

