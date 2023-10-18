Clouds will build in on Thursday ahead of an incoming front

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be in control tonight and and into Thursday morning, keeping us dry for a bit longer. Tonight looks cold and clear with low temps falling into the 30s.

TOMORROW

Thursday will bring gradually increasing clouds and winds through the day, but we still look fair overall. High temps will be in the 60s for most.

FRIDAY WILL BE WET

By Thursday evening, we could see a few stray showers. We’ll otherwise be mainly cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s.

TURNING COLDER AGAIN SOON

Rain will push into the area by Friday morning as a cold front slides in. We’ll see on and off rain through the day Friday and into Friday night. High temps will be cooler with more showers and clouds, hovering in the 50s on Friday. Low temps Friday night will fall into the upper 30s-mid 40s.

Saturday will be chilly and breezy with lingering clouds and a few more showers, mainly during the morning hours. We’ll struggle to make it out of the upper 40s-low 50s Saturday afternoon.

Drier and chilly air will work in by Sunday- highs will be in the upper 40s-low 50s, and low temps will bottom out in the 30s with patchy frost possible Sunday night...

