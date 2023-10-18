Bluefield Va. community park removal draws concerns

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Bluefield is making plans to build a new park after the one in the Pine Hill Park community was recently closed to make way for a water project.

But during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening, some residents complained that the town did not inform the community about the pending removal of the park.

Some complaints also centered on the future aesthetics of the area after removal.

But Town Manager Andrew Hanson, who ran the meeting, said he understands the concerns and frustration about the closing of the park but the town plans to construct a better park nearby and is asking for residents’ help on creating plans for the future park.

He also said the area of the old park will be an elevated greenspace, not an eyesore, but added that residents were not formally notified of the pending removal of the park.

Hanson also explained the need for the water project, which will provide an underground water basin to filter backwash water from the water treatment plant.

The park was closed and removed recently after town council voted to proceed with Phase 2 of a larger water expansion project, with this phase planned in 2016 and made possible now with the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The town plans to hold additional town hall meetings in the future to share more information with Pine Hill Park residents and to discuss suggestions for improvements.

