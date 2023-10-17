WVSP investigating incident at PikeView Middle

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident that occurred at PikeView Middle School this morning.

According to a post by Mercer County Public Schools, PikeView Middle School administration became aware of a potential threat to school safety and immediately investigated.

The WVSP identified the students involved and appropriate disciplinary action was taken by the school.

The WVSP is continuing this investigation in coordination with the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

