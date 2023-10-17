W.Va. Corrections Commissioner presents before legislative committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s too soon to tell for sure, but things may be looking up for West Virginia’s ailing correctional facilities.

Monday evening, the West Virginia Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority heard updates from Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall. The legislature voted to give corrections officers a raise earlier this year to address widespread shortages in employment.

Marshall told the committee that there have been some improvements since then. “I am happy to report that today, for the first time since Covid, our vacancies are under 1000,” Marshall said. “We were almost 1100 at one time. We’re now at 990.”

Marshall cautions that because the raises were only introduced recently, it’s hard to say if there will be a lasting boost to retention.

