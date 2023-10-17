Westover man indicted for murder in connection to 35-year-old cold case

Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted...
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was indicted on Tuesday by the Preston County Grand Jury for first-degree murder.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Westover man indicted for first-degree murder is one of 33 indictments returned by the Preston County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

The indictment was returned on 56-year-old David Adams, of Westover.

David Adams
David Adams(WV Corrections)

In February, Adams confessed to a murder that happened in November 1985.

Prior Coverage: Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old

The body of 13-year-old Jerimiah Watkins was located in a shallow hole near the railroad tracks in Terra Alta on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1985, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 5 News in February.

Jerimiah Watkins
Jerimiah Watkins(Facebook: Preston County Sheriff's Office)

An autopsy revealed Watkins had suffered a brain bleed from an apparent blow to the head, and the cause of death was ruled as a stab wound, deputies said.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Adams admitted in February that Watkins was at his home when they got into an argument over a stolen bicycle.

The criminal complaint said he hit Watkins in the face, took him to a shed and stabbed him.

Adams allegedly dragged Watkins’ body and placed it in the shallow hole.

Adams is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Below is the full list of indictments from the Preston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
Kierra Jackson
Two indicted in relation to Kierra Jackson case
Disturbed to bring 2024 tour to West Virginia
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Bluefield, WV Police SWAT assists in numerous search warrants
Bluefield, WV Police SWAT assists in numerous search warrants
K-9 Kilo
Princeton officers reflect on historic drug bust
Trailer damaged by flooding in Bandy, Va
Meeting set for Bandy area residents impacted by 2022 flooding
(FILE)
Virginia’s NAACP suing Governor Youngkin’s administration