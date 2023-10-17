Virginia’s NAACP suing Governor Youngkin’s administration

The Virginia NAACP’s president is filing a lawsuit against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia NAACP’s president is filing a lawsuit against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration.

The NAACP says this is in response to Governor Youngkin’s decision about voting right restoration for convicted felons.

“Governor Youngkin has chosen to do away with that policy and to enact a new policy that is both arbitrary and is an at-will determination on his behalf based on factors that he has not made public whether to restore an individual’s rights,” Ryan Snow with the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law said.

Snow says Virginia is one of very few states with felon voting restrictions.

