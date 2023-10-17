Two arrested in McDowell County drug bust

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, October 17, by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office following the search of a resident.

According to the MCSO, deputies executed a search warrant in the Tunnel Hill area of Newhall at approximately 12 a.m. During the search, deputies located blue and white packages suspected to be suboxone, a quantity of suspected meth, and a quantity of U.S. Currency being suspected proceeds from drug trafficking.

Following the search, deputies arrested Timothy Johnson and Mary Branch. Their charges are as follows; Possession with Intent to Deliver a Sch II controlled substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Sch III controlled substance, Maintaining A Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances, & Felony Conspiracy.

Both were arraigned by McDowell County Magistrate Shelton, and their bonds were set at $75,000 cash only.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.