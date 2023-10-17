Prosecution makes case in Summers County murder trial

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Was it a case of self-defense or murder? That is the question a Summers County jury is working to answer this week.

Benjamin Earhart of Alderson stands accused in the shooting death of Daniel Harmon outside of Alderson on July 29, 2022.

As the prosecution continued to make its case against Earhart on Tuesday, Assistant Prosecutor Chris Lefler called a number of witnesses, including the victim’s son, Shawn Harmon. In his testimony, Harmon described the phone calls between him and his father in the lead up to the shooting; his father asking for backup as tensions were rising over a property dispute over access to the Greenbrier River.

Though when Harmon arrived on scene, his father was already in the back of an ambulance. “They are trash! They are trash!” he told police on police body cam footage displayed to the jury on Tuesday.

Responding officers testified there were conflicting statements among several members of Earhart’s family who were present at the time of the shooting and questions over whether the suspect truly felt is life was on the line.

While Earhart said in his statement after the incident that he didn’t know whether Harmon had a gun, police said a firearm owned by Harmon was in fact found at the scene.

“You’ll hear in his own words that he acknowledges that Daniel Harmon did not have a weapon, " Lefler told the jury during opening statements. “You’ll hear testimony about how far Daniel Harmon was from Mr. Earhart. You’ll also hear Mr. Earhart say he felt like a coward because he shot someone he shouldn’t have.”

Lefler said Harmon was shot twice by Earhart -- once in the face and again in the back.

During his cross-examination of Harmon, Earhart’s attorney Robert Dunlap zeroed in on the threatening text messages found on the victim’s phone and said numerous files had been deleted from the device. While Harmon’s son claimed he did not have the passcode to his father’s phone, Dunlap questioned whether the phone had been tampered with, saying there was a record of several calls being placed on the device after his father’s death.

Harmon claimed he made them through the truck. “I used the truck to make calls and give him my phone number so he could get ahold of me, and I could continue to do things.”

Dunlap responded “so your explanation is that the phone calls that you made from your father’s home were from his truck? “Yes,” Harmon responded. Dunlap then asked, “then why did they all show up on his mobile device?”

As testimony continues on Wednesday, it will be up to the jury to decide the credibility of the evidence and witnesses presented.

