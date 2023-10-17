Princeton officers reflect on historic drug bust

K-9 Kilo
K-9 Kilo(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The “largest drug seizure in the Princeton Police Department history” was announced on Friday. Now we’re talking to the officers involved in the seizure. The officers involved say the bust was so big they’ve requested not to go on camera.

A routine traffic stop by two Princeton police officers turned out to be a historic seizure for the department. Hope Walters was pulled over for an equipment violation on Rogers Street. For Walters, the equipment violation would end up being the least of her worries.

“We had some speculation and some evidence to get us into the vehicle. Once we got into the vehicle that’s when we went ahead and located some of the things that were seized that day.”

Inside the car officers found money and suspected methamphetamine. The search also tipped them off to nearby storage buildings. Special help was then called in to aid in the investigation.

“I ran Kilo on all four and he hit on all of them. So it was a positive indication. The positive indication from kilo allowed us to get a warrant to get into the storage buildings.”

A search of Walters’ car and the storage buildings resulted in the three officers finding more than seven pounds of suspected methamphetamine, five and a half pounds of suspected fentanyl, 7 handguns and a long list of other drugs.

“This is definitely the biggest one I’ve been involved in. The biggest one he’s been involved in as well. It’s good that I can get him involved in something that big.”

“It just feels good especially being a young officer. It gives me something to look forward to and just try to do it again.”

Along with all the drugs, $24,000 was also seized in the search. Walters was charged with numerous counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The DEA says two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. The amount of suspected fentanyl seized in the search is enough to kill 1,247,379 people.

This amount of fentanyl is enough to kill every person in Mercer County 21 times over.

